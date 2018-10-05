HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --While our favorite Astros players were gearing up for their first post season game, their wives were getting dolled up.
Seven of the players wive's were spotted at an upscale nail salon in Houston.
Paloma beauty salon provided Katon Upton, Amy Cole, Stephanie Peacock, Brittany Perry, Ashley McHugh, Kat Rogers and Allie Smith with non-toxic shellac manicures and pedicures just days before the team's first postseason game.
Three of the ladies even decided to get an Astros-inspired nail design showing off their spouse's jersey number.
If you want your nails to look like the ladies of the 'Stros, Paloma is offering a complimentary Astros accent nail when you use the code "GO ASTROS."
The promotion will be available for as long as the team is in the playoffs.
