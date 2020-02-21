celebrity

NYC-based artist unveils Kanye West statue at Sneakertopia

By Sir Lex Kennedy
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Artist David Weeks NYC has unveiled his most recent work, which is inspired by his strongest influence, Kanye West, exclusively at Sneakertopia in Culver City.

The five foot sculpture of West's head expresses various emotions an artist goes through. The piece will be on display at the Sneakertopia pop up at Howard Hughes LA until March 1, and then it will travel across the country for viewing.

"The front is the centerpiece, it's like really stern looking, go to the right and he's a little upset, and you get the back and he's really happy and then you get to the right and he's really holy," Weeks NYC described. "A lot of people don't believe in God until he does something for you, so he's wearing a crown of thorns."

The N.S.E. West statue is a stunning work of art that is available for purchase by West, and West only, for $50,000. Although West wasn't on hand for the unveiling, Weeks NYC and his team are confident that he will purchase the statue after it tours the country.

Fans and supporters of both artists can purchase a mini replica of the statue at Sneakertopia in the David Weeks NYC merch area at the pop up. Lucky fans may even see David Weeks NYC on their next visit, as he has been popping up on random days to do signings and take photos with fans and the statue.

Fans local to the area can visit Sneakertopia before March 1 to see this larger-than-life statue in the flesh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentculver cityartcelebritystatuekanye westpop uphip hop
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Lauren London squashes rumor she's dating Diddy: 'Still His! King Ermias!'
THEY'RE BACK! See the new Stripes' Selena collectible cups
'Raven's Home' actress Sky Katz visits youth program
'RHONJ' star accused of using fake photo for house-flipping business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body cam shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
'Big Papi' reacts to Mike Fiers and Astros scandal
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
THEY'RE BACK! See the new Stripes' Selena collectible cups
It will feel like it's freezing in Houston by sunrise
ABC13 Evening News for February 20, 2020
21 cats abandoned without food and water for 2 weeks
Show More
HISD worker removed for inappropriate conduct
TSU officially parts with president after admissions scandal
Lockdown lifted at all Royal ISD campuses
Man pleads guilty after promising Rice star died in his sleep
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News