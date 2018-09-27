Arrest made while search warrant served at Cher's home

Authorities served a search warrant at Cher's Malibu home Thursday and an arrest was made, Eyewitness News learned.AIR7 HD flew over the home earlier in the afternoon as Ventura County sheriff's deputies were on the property. The office served the search warrant even though the home is in Los Angeles County.Sheriff's officials did not provide many details into the search, other than the arrest that was made. Authorities said the person arrested was someone living with Cher.The singer is currently on tour in Australia.