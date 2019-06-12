Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande donates $250,000 from Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood

According to "People Magazine", the singer donated the proceeds from her recent Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood.

ATLANTA -- It looks like Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity taking a stand against Georgia's abortion ban.

According to "People Magazine", the singer donated the proceeds from her recent Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood, CNN reports.

Grande has not confirmed the donation.

The donation was reportedly $250,000.

Georgia is one of the many states to recently pass a so-called "heartbeat bill"-which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Georgia ban has gotten major attention from the entertainment industry because many production companies film movies and shows in the state.

A few producers have pledged to stop filming there, while others have made similar donations to abortion rights organizations.

Most of the major studios are taking a "wait and see" approach until the law is upheld or stricken down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcerthealthu.s. & worldariana grandedonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News