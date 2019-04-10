Ariana Grande announces 'Thank U, Next' beauty line

Singer Ariana Grande just announced she's launching her own beauty line and it's inspired by her latest hit record.The "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next" beauty line will contain fragrances, body lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists and more.Her company GrandAri, Inc filed to trademark the name on April 2.The singer already sells several beauty products at Ulta under several different names.It's unclear when the new line will hit store shelves.