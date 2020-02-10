Antonio Banderas nominated for 1st Oscar for 'Pain and Glory'

LOS ANGELES -- Antonio Banderas is grateful that his first Oscar nomination came for a film in his native Spanish.Banderas is up for best actor for his role in "Pain and Glory," which was directed by long-time friend Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish actor says he welcomes the calls for more diversity in Hollywood and in the film academy."I have seen this community fighting very, very hard," Banderas said. "Struggling to get their kids in university to become better, to become a part of the American society. That has to happen, be reflected in Hollywood."Rodrigo Prieto, a Mexican cinematographer nominated for "The Irishman," said his awareness of biases in Hollywood has heightened with time."When I moved here and I started working in the film business here in America, myself, I never felt any sort of prejudice," he said. "But I did eventually start noticing the crews did lack diversity. I do think there is change happening. It does have to be a conscious thing we all do because the pool of talent is not that diverse yet, but it's definitely happening."