'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' series extended on Netflix

Fans have a bit more time to watch Anthony Bourdain's popular food and travel show on Netflix.
Netflix announced Tuesday that the licensing agreement for the CNN series "Parts Unknown" has been extended.
The food series was originally set to expire June 16, but in the wake of Bourdain's death, Netflix has reached a deal to keep the show for at least a few more months.
In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix said, "As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep 'Parts Unknown' on the service for months to come."
There is no word yet on how long the show will run on Netflix.
