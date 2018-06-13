ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' series extended on Netflix

EMBED </>More Videos

Netflix says Anthony Bourdain's series "Parts Unknown" will remain on the platform for now. (KTRK)

By
Fans have a bit more time to watch Anthony Bourdain's popular food and travel show on Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the licensing agreement for the CNN series "Parts Unknown" has been extended.

The food series was originally set to expire June 16, but in the wake of Bourdain's death, Netflix has reached a deal to keep the show for at least a few more months.

In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix said, "As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep 'Parts Unknown' on the service for months to come."

There is no word yet on how long the show will run on Netflix.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixcelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More News