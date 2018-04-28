AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' voting goes live: Show to reveal real-time results after both coasts vote at once

EMBED </>More Videos

''American Idol'' contestant Noah Davis shares a language with Katy Perry. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Beginning this week, American Idol fans won't have to wait one whole day to see the results. They'll be revealed at the end of each show.

As the Top 10 take the stage next week, the show will be airing live across the country. After the two-hour voting window during the show, the results will be revealed in real-time.

You can vote via texting, on the American Idol app or on the show's website.

American Idol will have real-time voting for the next three weeks. It will be the first time that a reality-competition series will allow viewers to watch and vote from both coasts simultaneously in the history of American television.


"We set out on a journey to find the best talent this nation has to offer," said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. "As we head into the next phase of the 'American Idol' competition, it only makes sense to let every viewer from coast to coast experience the magic of live television and have the ability to vote for America's next superstar."

Beginning this week, American Idol will air LIVE on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET|5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idoltelevisionmusic newslionel richiekaty perryluke bryanfun stuff
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol star Trevor Holmes shares experience on show
'American Idol' auditions are coming to Houston
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News