Coronavirus

'American Idol' contestants will perform from home for final four weeks of season

Starting Sunday, each of the judges will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The folks at "American Idol" are embracing the old adage "the show must go on!"

Starting Sunday, each of the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes. Host Ryan Seacrest will ring-lead from his home in Los Angeles; and mentor Bobby Bones will chime in from Nashville.

This week, all of the top 20 contestants will perform from their own homes all around the country. And before the night is over, it's going to get brutal because half of them will be eliminated.

The "American Idol" season will have four more episodes, wrapping it all up on May 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicamerican idolreality televisioncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
Harris County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
Coast Guard suspends search of 7 people in Cedar Bayou
2 men killed while crossing street
Tomball teen siblings missing for last 5 days
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home during pandemic
Show More
DeAndre Hopkins speaks out on Bill O'Brien rumors
A-Rod and J-Lo might want to buy the NY Mets
Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
3-month-old boy shot outside a home in NE Houston
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
More TOP STORIES News