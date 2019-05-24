American Idol finalist Uché announces concert in Houston

The 24-year-old actor, singer and dancer swayed the judges on American Idol with his unique style and love for Prince.
Uché announced his upcoming concert on Twitter saying, in part, "Y'ALL I'M HAVING A FREAKING CONCERT! It's my first concert since the show."
YALL I’M HAVING A FREAKING CONCERT It’s my first concert since the show.— Uché (@UcheSings) May 8, 2019
its gonna be super hot fire!
Warehouse Live - Houston on May 31st pic.twitter.com/Ttn2LxJZeV
The concert will be at Warehouse Live on May 31 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available on Warehouselive.com.
