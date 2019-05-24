Arts & Entertainment

American Idol finalist Uché announces concert in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the recent American Idol castoffs, Uché Ndubizu-Egwim-Okoli, is having a concert in Houston.

The 24-year-old actor, singer and dancer swayed the judges on American Idol with his unique style and love for Prince.

Uché announced his upcoming concert on Twitter saying, in part, "Y'ALL I'M HAVING A FREAKING CONCERT! It's my first concert since the show."



The concert will be at Warehouse Live on May 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available on Warehouselive.com.

