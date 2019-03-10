BREAKING NEWS
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Full Story
Arts & Entertainment
Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post
Jenny from the block and the former Yankees slugger are engaged!
WABC
By Eyewitness News
It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.
Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption 'She said yes.'
The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.
They have been dating for two years.
