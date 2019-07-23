Alessia Cara announces Houston concert date

going back on the road this fall with @RylandJames1. See you soon, US✨ pic.twitter.com/pfH8wZI1mF — ac (@alessiacara) July 22, 2019

ITS OUT ITS OUT ITS OUT. the first song from my EP ‘This Summer’ 🖤🖤https://t.co/78dUixIYQ5 — ac (@alessiacara) July 22, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alessia Cara is coming to Houston!The breakthrough artist announced "The Pains of Growing Tour" Monday.She'll be performing at the Revention Music Center on Wednesday, November 20.The Canadian singer and songwriter was a breakout artist in 2015 with singles such as "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Here."In 2018, Cara won a Grammy award for Best New Artist.In addition to announcing her tour, Cara also released a new single titled "Ready" from her upcoming EP "This Summer."Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.