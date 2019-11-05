Arts & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin suing man who accused him of punch in parking spot fight

NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin is now suing the man who accused the actor of punching him in a fight over a Manhattan parking spot.

In the defamation suit, Baldwin says the man, claims Wojciech Cieszkowski, lied when he told officers he was punched during the argument last November.

The Emmy-winning actor admitted to pushing the Rockland County contractor in the chest twice during the scuffle, but says he never punched him.

The man's attorney says Baldwin is trying to intimidate and silence his client.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityfightalec baldwinlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Teen snuck out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
Meet Tony Buzbee: Mayoral hopeful and Renaissance man
Patchy fog and mist to start your Tuesday morning
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Hour of violence leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in SE Houston
Bill King waits for sea change in mayoral election
'Cowboy Councilman' Boykins plans to ride into mayor's office
Major road improvements may be coming to an area near you
More TOP STORIES News