Arts & Entertainment

Alamo Drafthouse showing 'Selena' movie on singer's birthday to celebrate her legacy

EMBED <>More Videos

Selena's legacy lives on with her fans.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- You can pay tribute to Selena by taking a trip to the movies with fellow fans.

Just in time for the singer's birthday, which is April 16, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will show screenings of the 1997 "Selena" film starring Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez plays Selena in the movie, which centers on her rise to fame and subsequent murder, cutting her career short.

The first screening will be on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Selena's birthday at 7:30 p.m. Both screenings will be at the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch location.

You can get into the Selena spirit with themed props to use during the movie, including lyric sheets so you can belt out your favorite songs.

And you'll want to get there early. Alamo Drafthouse plans to air music videos and rare interviews during a pre-show.

Head to Alamo Drafthouse's website to check out tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkatymoviesselena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting over drug deal at Sonic
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Carjacking suspect surrenders after tense standoff with police
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
Australian man's lottery mistake wins him over $33 million
Show More
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Father of slain student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Want to try crawfish flavored ice cream? Head to this shop!
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
More TOP STORIES News