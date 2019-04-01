KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- You can pay tribute to Selena by taking a trip to the movies with fellow fans.
Just in time for the singer's birthday, which is April 16, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will show screenings of the 1997 "Selena" film starring Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez plays Selena in the movie, which centers on her rise to fame and subsequent murder, cutting her career short.
The first screening will be on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Selena's birthday at 7:30 p.m. Both screenings will be at the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch location.
You can get into the Selena spirit with themed props to use during the movie, including lyric sheets so you can belt out your favorite songs.
And you'll want to get there early. Alamo Drafthouse plans to air music videos and rare interviews during a pre-show.
Head to Alamo Drafthouse's website to check out tickets.
Alamo Drafthouse showing 'Selena' movie on singer's birthday to celebrate her legacy
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News