ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance with Billy Joel

EMBED </>More Videos

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in NY. (Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

Perry's publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.

The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.

The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."

RELATED: Aerosmith's Joe Perry rushed to hospital after collapsing at concert
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiclive musicrock musicbilly joelhealthu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Painting by renowned Spanish artist discovered at MFAH
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce birth of daughter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Vietnam War veteran to receive high school diploma Monday
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Man jaywalking on Lee Road hit and killed by driver, deputies say
Woman walking across I-45 hit and killed by 2 drivers
Show More
AIDS Foundation Houston in need of donations for holidays
Man kills Woodlands firefighter during altercation: Deputies
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Reports that Melo will be released are inaccurate: Rockets GM
Coach uses sign language to communicate with deaf players
More News