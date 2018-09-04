The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show. He is seen at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag.
The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe's https://t.co/bhkxWYa9gq— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2018
But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.
Owens doesn't appear to be on social media.
This #LaborDay, we honor #geoffreyowens and ALL of the hard-working actors who work 1, 2, 3 day jobs in order to pay the bills, take care of their families & still work to entertain us. #ActorsWithDayJobs, share yours loud and proud! We’re here for you! https://t.co/9ZGmrefHeK— SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) September 3, 2018