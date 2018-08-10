MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE

Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show

Kiefer Sutherland will play a concert with his band in Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jared Leto does it. Kevin Bacon does it. And yes, Kiefer Sutherland does it, too.

We're talking about actors who are lead singers in a band.

After working on the ABC drama "Designated Survivor," Sutherland is now on the road with his band, which is quickly gaining popularity.

Kiefer Sutherland Band's next show is right here in Houston at Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend.

We caught up with the multi-talented celebrity to talk about the challenges he faced taking on a different role in the entertainment business.

"With acting, you always get to play behind a character," Sutherland said. "With song writing, those songs are some of the most personally freeing experiences I've ever had."

Sutherland says he's played in about 300 shows in the last two-and-a-half years.

His show is at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Free tickets are available at the box office tomorrow from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 6000 Hermann Park Drive.

You don't need a ticket if you sit on the grassy hill overlooking the theatre.
