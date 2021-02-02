Arts & Entertainment

Actor Hal Holbrook, known for Mark Twain portrayal, 'All the President's Men,' dies at 95

Hal Holbrook, the Emmy and Tony-winning actor known for a long film career and his portrayal of Mark Twain on stage, has died at 95.

The New York Times reported Holbrook died at his home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 23.

Holbrook played the writer in the one-man show "Mark Twain Tonight!" He won a Tony for Best Actor in a Play in 1966 for that portrayal.

He started performing "Mark Twain Tonight!" in 1954 and continued performing the show into the 2000s at venues all over the country. He was nominated for an Emmy in 1967 for the TV adaptation of the play.

He won a total of five Emmys throughout his career. At 82, Holbrook was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting actor role in the 2007 film "Into the Wild."

Among his more notable roles was portraying the unidentified government source Deep Throat in the Watergate film "All the President's Men."

He often was cast in the roles of respected authority figures and mentors, like finance veteran Lou Mannheim in "Wall Street," and roles that included judges, doctors and senators, even President Abraham Lincoln in a 1974 miniseries.

His television credits included a regular role on "Evening Shade," both parts of the miniseries "North and South" and guest starring with his wife Dixie Carter on "Designing Women." He also appeared on "Sons of Anarchy."



