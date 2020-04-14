television

ABC's 'Summer Fun and Games' lineup returns this May

The network announced its summer lineup, jam-packed with some of television's highest-rated game shows.
ABC's "Summer Fun and Games" returns this May with a lineup full of some of television's highest-rated game shows, the network announced on Tuesday.

Extreme mini-golf tournament "Holey Moley" swings into action with its sophomore season on Thursday, May 21. The 13-episode season will follow mini-golf lovers as they go head-to-head on an even bigger obstacle golf course for the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of $250,000. Stephen Curry, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai will return for "Holey Moley II: The Sequel."

Following the season premiere of "Holey Moley," "To Tell the Truth" will return for its fifth season on the same day. Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, the game show will feature a panel of celebrities grilling three contestants in attempt to figure out which is telling the truth about their identity. The game show is set to have a star-studded season with appearances by Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi and more.

"Sunday Fun and Games" returns on May 31 with "Celebrity Family Feud," hosted by Steve Harvey, "Press Your Luck" with host Elizabeth Banks and "Match Game" with host Alec Baldwin.

The network also announced the return of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Starring Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward, the show will debut its final season on Wednesday, May 27.

ABC News will also debut a new show this May. "The Genetic Detective" will follow investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she works with police departments to use DNA in order to identify criminals. The new show is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritysummerabc primetimetelevisionabcgame show
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
Colton Underwood gets candid about 'Bachelor' experience and COVID-19
ABC cooks up new romantic comedy 'The Baker and the Beauty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Houston
These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case
New coronavirus task force to explore reopening US economy
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
Here are the 5 stages of the COVID-19 pandemic
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19
Show More
Pleasantly cool through Thursday but storms return Sunday
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
2 teens shot near apartment complex where man killed
Fort Bend ISD working on ways to honor seniors during pandemic
For the kids! Free ABC13 printable activities
More TOP STORIES News