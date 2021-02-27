ABC13 Vault

ABC13 Vault: Ray Charles, Quincy Jones visit Houston Symphony in 1971

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ray Charles, the soul music legend, was once a Houston resident, and returned to the city for a special event with the Houston Symphony Orchestra 50 years ago this month.

His visit was chronicled by ABC13 film cameras, and we found the footage in our ABC13 Vault.

The Grammy award winner was in the Bayou City on Feb. 22, 1971, to perform. He was asked about his decision to play with the classical musicians.
"I like the feeling of it," Charles said. "Plus, I think that it is something that almost anybody can understand. In other words, you wouldn't have to be a music scholar to dig it."

We also spotted another famous face on hand for the performance - legendary music producer Quincy Jones - wearing a very 70s shirt.

You can check out more stories from ABC13's past right now on our app for your favorite streaming device - like Fire or Roku.

See more of the ABC13 Vault here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhistorymusic2nd avenue subway projectabc13 vault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 VAULT
Looking back at Houston's Feb. 1960 snow storm
1st in the phonebook: Tom Koch located them in 1994
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 18 years later
50 years ago today: The Astroneedle protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 7 dying of COVID-19 says goodbye in emotional video
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Vigil set for Saturday for teens killed in car meet-up crash
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Show More
Bond set for man accused of driving truck containing 'explosive-type' items
New Jersey plumber staying in Houston to help with repairs
5 deputy constables injured in crash with Tesla
Deputy hospitalized after NW Harris Co. crash
Wreaths Across America makes stops in Houston area
More TOP STORIES News