ABC to air 'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' after tour canceled due to pandemic

Attention Taylor Swift lovers: Now's your chance to watch a never-before-seen, exclusive performance from the safety of your own home!

ABC will air "Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" Sunday, May 17, following the season finale of "American Idol." The next day, fans can watch the concert on Hulu and Disney+.

Filmed last September at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album "Lover" to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert.

"It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the 'Lover' album coming out," Swift said in a video announcing the concert for "Good Morning America" Friday.

Swift's "Lover Fest" concert tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, this musical event gives fans an intimate performance and behind-the-scenes moments with the artist.

"Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert" airs Sunday, May 17 at 10|9 c on ABC.

