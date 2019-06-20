casting call

ABC casting teams of 4 for Ryan Reynolds-produced game show 'Don't'

BURBANK, Calif. -- ABC is looking for you! The network is now casting "Don't," a Ryan Reynolds-produced game show where teams take on mental and physical challenges that only have one rule: Don't!

"All my life, the word 'don't' has tortured me," Reynolds told Variety about the new series. "From 'don't curse' to 'don't play ball in the house' to 'don't eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.' I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show."

The production is looking to cast teams of four. You can audition with your siblings, parents, cousins or anybody else who feels like family. Teams who are selected will compete for the chance to win up to $100,000 in cash. Each team will shoot for approximately one day this summer.

To be considered for "Don't," fill out an application at dontcasting.com. Each team member must complete their own application. Team members must be legal U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Other eligibility requirements apply.
