ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ABBA says it's recorded 2 new songs, first new material in 35 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years. (Credit: AP photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

LONDON, England --
Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled "I Still Have Faith in You."

The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA had big hits in the 1970s with songs including "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen" before splitting up in 1982. The band's statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars and decided to go back into the studio.

They said it was "an extremely joyous experience."

The band says "I Still Have Faith In You" will be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicu.s. & worldbuzzworthylondon
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News