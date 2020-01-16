Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek: Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Rise of the Resistance ride is opening Friday at Disneyland.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.

They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a star destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.

The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.

More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.

We got a firsthand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
