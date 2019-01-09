6 ways to make the most of your weekend in Houston

The All New Fridays at Mynt Ultra Lounge

Looking to mix things up this weekend? From tacos to jiu-jitsu lessons for women and girls, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.---After a long week, unwind at the indoor-outdoor nightclub Mynt in Midtown. There will be drink specials from 9-11:30 p.m., and if you purchase a drink prior to 11 p.m., you'll get to nosh on free gumbo and wings.Friday, Jan.11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.Mynt Ultra Lounge, 202 Tuam St.FreeKeep your new year's fitness resolution by running, jogging or walking a three-mile loop with the Houston Taco Run. Cross the finish line and you will be rewarded with a feast of breakfast tacos.Saturday, January 12, 8-10 a.m.Memorial Park Conservancy, 7575 N. Picnic Lane$40As the kids head back to school, the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston (100BMOH) encourages parents to bring their young men to a free mentoring session focused on emotional intelligence. There will also be a session on mindful living for parents and other adult guests.Saturday, Jan. 12, 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m.Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.FreeThis inaugural downtown event sends ticket holders to four different establishments for a complimentary tapa and half-priced pints at each venue. Snag discounted tickets before they sell out.Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-8 p.m.Downtown Houston$15-$25The EDM duo, comprised of David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman, has been inspiring crowds to cut a rug for more than a decade. This Saturday night brings your chance to catch Breathe Carolina and its top electro-pop hits in person.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.$12This training event brings together women and girls who practice (or want to start practicing) Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Women and girls of all skill levels are invited to this interactive session.Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-4 p.m.Elite MMA, 10640 Westheimer Road$30