6 ways to make the most of your weekend in Houston

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The All New Fridays at Mynt Ultra Lounge
After a long week, unwind at the indoor-outdoor nightclub Mynt in Midtown. There will be drink specials from 9-11:30 p.m., and if you purchase a drink prior to 11 p.m., you'll get to nosh on free gumbo and wings.
When: Friday, Jan.11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.
Where: Mynt Ultra Lounge, 202 Tuam St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Taco Run
Keep your new year's fitness resolution by running, jogging or walking a three-mile loop with the Houston Taco Run. Cross the finish line and you will be rewarded with a feast of breakfast tacos.
When: Saturday, January 12, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Memorial Park Conservancy, 7575 N. Picnic Lane
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mentoring The 100 Way: Back to School
As the kids head back to school, the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston (100BMOH) encourages parents to bring their young men to a free mentoring session focused on emotional intelligence. There will also be a session on mindful living for parents and other adult guests.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Taps and Tapas
This inaugural downtown event sends ticket holders to four different establishments for a complimentary tapa and half-priced pints at each venue. Snag discounted tickets before they sell out.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Houston
Admission: $15-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Breathe Carolina at Stereo Live
The EDM duo, comprised of David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman, has been inspiring crowds to cut a rug for more than a decade. This Saturday night brings your chance to catch Breathe Carolina and its top electro-pop hits in person.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Jan. 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Girls in Gis Training
This training event brings together women and girls who practice (or want to start practicing) Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Women and girls of all skill levels are invited to this interactive session.
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Elite MMA, 10640 Westheimer Road
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets