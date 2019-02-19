ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

50 Cent responds to alleged shooting threat from NYPD commander

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York --
Rapper 50 Cent is taking aim at a New York City police commander who, he claims, urged his officers to shoot him.

According to a report in the Daily News, the deputy inspector made the threatening remarks last June, when 50 Cent was scheduled to attend an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.

Police say "the matter is under internal review."

50 Cent tweeted on Sunday saying, "This guy, Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his power. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnypdentertainmentrapperpoliceNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Show More
Family warning others after small dog snatched by large bird
Rare move leads to full bond hearing in teen's murder case
Harris Co. ranked No.1 for highest STD cases, report says
Adorable 6-year-old cancer patient invited to state capitol
New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
More News