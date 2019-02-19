Rapper 50 Cent is taking aim at a New York City police commander who, he claims, urged his officers to shoot him.According to a report in the Daily News, the deputy inspector made the threatening remarks last June, when 50 Cent was scheduled to attend an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.Police say "the matter is under internal review."50 Cent tweeted on Sunday saying, "This guy, Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his power. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun."