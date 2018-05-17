A VH1 reality TV star announced a lawsuit against two people, including rapper 50 Cent, surrounding a social media post viewed as revenge porn.Teairra Mari, who stars in the show, "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," spoke at a press conference Thursday alongside her attorney, Lisa Bloom.Mari said last week, she found out that her boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad was cheating on her, so she broke up with him.Shortly after the breakup, she said Abdul-Ahad posted a "sex tape and an obscene photo" of her "clearly to humiliate" her."He had my Instagram password, so he posted them on my Instagram to make me look terrible," she said. "Of course, I was horrified."She said she immediately took down the images, but her ex-boyfriend's good friend 50 Cent posted a sexually explicit image of her on his Instagram with the caption, "get the strap.""50 Cent has 18 million followers, so I was devastated," she said. "To make it even worse, even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him."Mari said she felt she was compromised by someone that she thought loved her as much as she loved him. She said her priority is taking care of herself, because Abdul-Ahad "has such powerful friends who are backing him and who posted this private moment.""I stand here in the pursuit of justice, not just for myself but for any other woman who has been exploited by a man, who has felt the pain of having her most intimate moments unjustly and illegally exposed to the public," Mari said.Bloom said she will be filing a police report as well as a lawsuit against Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent on Thursday. Revenge porn is a crime in California."Apparently, 50 Cent's misogyny and ego is so inflated that he still needs to be schooled that the law applies to him, just like everyone else," Bloom said.The attorney added that she will be seeking a "significant punitive damages award" against 50 Cent "to drive that lesson home, since he seems to have so much trouble understanding what the law is."The news conference was attended by local news stations as well as VH1. Bloom said that the network's reality show has nothing to do with her case."It's not part of the show in the sense that this is a press conference here in my office. If somebody wants to come and film it, and put it on their show just like they want to put it on your news show, they're welcomed to do that," Bloom said.Abdul-Ahad said on Instagram that he did not post that sex tape. Representatives of 50 Cent have responded to requests for comments.