50 Cent makes himself at home in Houston with Turkey Leg Hut visit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper 50 Cent has made the Houston area his home for the weekend as he promoted his champagne Le Chemin du Roi.In the middle of making his stops, the entertainer and entrepreneur made sure he stopped for lunch at a popular Houston haunt: Turkey Leg Hut."Fiddy" chronicled his Sunday visit at the restaurant on his Instagram account, arriving to a large line of hungry fans."Yo i went to turkey leg hut," 50 Cent posted . "The food was banging y'all up on that?"Turkey Leg Hut said he sampled the signature legs and cocktails. He also took selfies with the crowd.The man otherwise known as Curtis Jackson joined a growing list of celebrities who have dropped by Turkey Leg Hut, including Snopp Dogg, Kevin Hart and Drake.