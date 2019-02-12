5 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
UHD Greek Life Family Day!
First, the University of Houston - Downtown Campus is hosting Greek Life Family Day. The free event is open to fraternity brothers and sorority sisters and friends and family and is a celebration of Greek life on campus. It is a day to highlight the activities and achievements in Greek Life.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), 201 Girard St., Milam/Travis Room
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
TRANCESEND: Chapter 14 feat. Amir Hussain
Also on Friday, get lost in the sounds of Trance as international DJ Amir Hussain performs his "Trancesend" show at Gravity Midtown. One of Electronic Dance Music's rising stars, Hussain has supported top Trance DJs like Armin van Buuren, Markus Schulz and the legendary Paul Oakenfold all over the world.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.
Admission: $10 (pre-sale general admission); $15 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
FREE Fundamentals of Transforming your Home w Amitha Verma Chalk Finish Paint 10:30am
Next, learn how to give your home a face lift with a few easy strokes of paint by using the "Fundamentals of Transforming your Home" with Amitha Verma Chalk Finish Paint workshop on Saturday at Village Antiques. The free class will teach participants, step-by-step, how to take existing furniture and items in their home and turn them into fresh-looking pieces of art and beauty.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Village Antiques, 1200 Blalock Road, Suite 350
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Doomsday Wrestling presents "The All U Can Beat Buffet!"
Then, watch guys soar from the top ropes and body slam opponents as Doomsday Wrestling presents "The All U Can Beat Buffet!" on Saturday at Sigma Brewing Company. The main event will feature 15 wrestlers in the ring at the same time to battle for a chance to be crowned the Doomsday Wrestling champion. Expect to see wrestlers Macho Muchacho, The Chest Hair Assassin, Sister Blister and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Sigma Brewing Company, 3118 Harrisburg Blvd.
Admission: $16 (general admission); $21 (2nd Row)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Private Label Presents: Dombresky
Lastly, spend the night listening and dancing to House Music from DJ Dombresky on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. Known for his breakout hits "Utopia" and "Wait," the Paris native is, "supported by artists like Diplo, DJ Snake, Anna Lunoe and others and stands out as one of the new faces of the international scene" according to Insomniac.com.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets