5 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

Looking to mix things up this week? From a pair of electronic dance concerts to a furniture restoration workshop, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---First, the University of Houston - Downtown Campus is hosting Greek Life Family Day. The free event is open to fraternity brothers and sorority sisters and friends and family and is a celebration of Greek life on campus. It is a day to highlight the activities and achievements in Greek Life.Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), 201 Girard St., Milam/Travis RoomFreeAlso on Friday, get lost in the sounds of Trance as international DJ Amir Hussain performs his "Trancesend" show at Gravity Midtown. One of Electronic Dance Music's rising stars, Hussain has supported top Trance DJs like Armin van Buuren, Markus Schulz and the legendary Paul Oakenfold all over the world.Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.$10 (pre-sale general admission); $15 (general admission)Next, learn how to give your home a face lift with a few easy strokes of paint by using the "Fundamentals of Transforming your Home" with Amitha Verma Chalk Finish Paint workshop on Saturday at Village Antiques. The free class will teach participants, step-by-step, how to take existing furniture and items in their home and turn them into fresh-looking pieces of art and beauty.Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Village Antiques, 1200 Blalock Road, Suite 350FreeThen, watch guys soar from the top ropes and body slam opponents as Doomsday Wrestling presents "The All U Can Beat Buffet!" on Saturday at Sigma Brewing Company. The main event will feature 15 wrestlers in the ring at the same time to battle for a chance to be crowned the Doomsday Wrestling champion. Expect to see wrestlers Macho Muchacho, The Chest Hair Assassin, Sister Blister and more.Saturday, Feb. 16, 7-11 p.m.Sigma Brewing Company, 3118 Harrisburg Blvd.$16 (general admission); $21 (2nd Row)Lastly, spend the night listening and dancing to House Music from DJ Dombresky on Sunday at Stereo Live Houston. Known for his breakout hits "Utopia" and "Wait," the Paris native is, "supported by artists like Diplo, DJ Snake, Anna Lunoe and others and stands out as one of the new faces of the international scene" according to Insomniac.com Sunday, Feb. 17, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10 (general admission)