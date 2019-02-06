5 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Skellism
Producers and DJs Sergio Garcia and Francisco Romo, aka Skellism, will bring their act to Houston on Thursday night. The duo's hard dance brand will encourage everyone to get "In The Pit," which is also the name of their 2017 hit.
When: Thursday, Feb.7, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Come Wine With Us: L'amore
Stop by the Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC) on Friday for a wine tasting event. Every regional Italian wine will be paired with a menu item from the new restaurant Roma.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.
Admission: $60 (ICCC Member); $65 (Non-member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Boogie Nights: episode 009 Local Love Edition
The Department of Dance encourages you show your love for house music at Gravity Midtown on Friday. The "Boogie Nights" theme will bring non-stop house music all night long by DJs Chris Zane (Morgan Hays), Travis Morgan Hays, Dadd10 (Daddio Greene) and Normul.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.
Admission: Free (FREE RSVP); $5 (Pre-Sale)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Spring Food Truck Festival
Bring the kids and the dogs on Saturday to Kingwood's Town Center Park, where many food trucks will be participating in this annual festival, now in its third year. There will also be live music and vendors on site.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Mardi Gras Fundraiser 2019
Bring a mask to this Mardi Gras-themed fundraising event. The historic Cafe 4212 plays host to a Cajun buffet, a DJ and a jazz band. Proceeds will benefit the 2019 Zeta Phi Beta sorority scholarship fund.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Cafe 4212, 4212 Almeda Road
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets