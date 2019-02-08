5 top films worth checking out in Houston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Sept. 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
It is nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus notes that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
McCarthy is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Richard E. Grant is for Best Supporting Actor.
It's screening at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Monday, Feb. 11 and AMC Houston 8 (510 Texas St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Monday, Feb. 11; Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Tuesday, Feb. 12; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) and Greenspoint Premiere Renaissance 15 (12300 N Freeway, #400) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has been a must-watch since its release on Aug. 10, with a consensus that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
It is nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, while Spike Lee is for Best Director and Adam Driver for Best Supporting Actor.
It's screening at Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) on Friday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, Olivia Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.
It's screening at Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Friday, Feb. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets.