5 events worth checking out in Houston this weekend

African Fashions pop up; Houston TX

All You Need is Love

Black Art In America Collection at HMAAC

Street Food Houston (Week 1)

The VL3P Brew & Q Family Picnic

From a fashion show to fundraiser, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Head over the Galleria on Saturday to shop at the African Fashions Pop Up Shop. The shop will only be there for one day, offering unique fabrics, dresses, suits and accessories from Africa.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Courtyard by Marriott Houston by The Galleria, 2900 Sage RoadFreeEnjoy music and dancing during this fundraiser at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. The event includes drinks, hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction. All the while dance to live musicians playing jazz, musical theater hits and romantic numbers. All proceeds go to Houston Cecilia.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.Fred Astaire Dance Studio, 12649 Memorial Drive, G1$45Artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey are also collectors and founders of Black Art In America (BAIA). Starting this weekend, come check out their "Black Art In America Collection" at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The exhibit focuses on contemporary artists from the last decade.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.Houston Museum of African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.FreeHead out on Sunday to this family-friendly Street Food Festival, where you can choose from more than 10 top food trucks in Houston. In addition to food, there will also be numerous merchandise vendors, along with games and giveaways.Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Street Food Houston, 10715 Gulf Freeway$5 (All Day Entry Pass)Stop in to the 8th Wonder Brewery for lunch on Sunday, and support a good cause too. The "Brew & Q" picnic includes a plate of Texas barbecue, along with two beers from 8th Wonder Brewery. Proceeds benefit the Vollmer Lamar Lacrosse Legacy Project.Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas St.$30---