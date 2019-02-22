ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 events worth checking out in Houston this weekend

Houston Museum of African American Culture . | Photo: Lissa M./Yelp

By Hoodline
From a fashion show to fundraiser, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

African Fashions pop up; Houston TX





Head over the Galleria on Saturday to shop at the African Fashions Pop Up Shop. The shop will only be there for one day, offering unique fabrics, dresses, suits and accessories from Africa.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Courtyard by Marriott Houston by The Galleria, 2900 Sage Road
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

All You Need is Love





Enjoy music and dancing during this fundraiser at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. The event includes drinks, hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction. All the while dance to live musicians playing jazz, musical theater hits and romantic numbers. All proceeds go to Houston Cecilia.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Fred Astaire Dance Studio, 12649 Memorial Drive, G1
Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black Art In America Collection at HMAAC





Artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey are also collectors and founders of Black Art In America (BAIA). Starting this weekend, come check out their "Black Art In America Collection" at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The exhibit focuses on contemporary artists from the last decade.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Houston Museum of African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Street Food Houston (Week 1)





Head out on Sunday to this family-friendly Street Food Festival, where you can choose from more than 10 top food trucks in Houston. In addition to food, there will also be numerous merchandise vendors, along with games and giveaways.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Street Food Houston, 10715 Gulf Freeway
Admission: $5 (All Day Entry Pass)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The VL3P Brew & Q Family Picnic





Stop in to the 8th Wonder Brewery for lunch on Sunday, and support a good cause too. The "Brew & Q" picnic includes a plate of Texas barbecue, along with two beers from 8th Wonder Brewery. Proceeds benefit the Vollmer Lamar Lacrosse Legacy Project.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas St.
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

