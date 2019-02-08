5 dramas to catch in Houston theaters right now

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Feb.14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
It's playing at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Thursday, March 7; Cinemark Memorial City (Located at Memorial City Mall) through Thursday, March 7; and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Friday, March 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018. "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
It's screening at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) and Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," noted Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
It's playing at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Saturday, March 2; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Sunday, March 3; Movie Tavern Willowbrook (18359 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, March 7; and AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, Mar. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "'Cold Pursuit' is an excellent film," and ReelViews's James Berardinelli said, "'Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Saturday, March 2, and AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Monday, March 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy - not sure that really matters either. When Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," while Richard Brody of the New Yorker said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
You can catch it at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Saturday, March 2; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Thursday, March 7; Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, March 7; and AMC Houston 8 (510 Texas St.) through Wednesday, Mar. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
