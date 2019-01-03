5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Houston this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on September 28. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling life as an ordinary high school student and mastering his new Spider-Man abilities. However, Miles' life gets even more complicated when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. That's when another Spider-Man, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' world. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse. As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
If Beale Street Could Talk
Check out this film from "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins while you can -- it just landed three Golden Globe nominations. Adapted from James Baldwin's novel, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a love story about a young black couple set in 1970s Harlem. Dreams of a happy ending crumble when the woman's fiance is falsely accused of a crime and imprisoned. Driven by love, she sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 25. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
The Favourite
This must-see film snagged five Golden Globe nominations, including best film and best supporting actress in a comedy/musical. Set in 18th century England, this film centers on the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. That relationship is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, which results in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
