4 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

From a foreign film showing to a craft market, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Catch the film SLY (Maarmouz), presented by Daricheh Cinema, an Iranian comedy film from 2018 directed by Kamal Tabrizi. The movie tells the tale of Ghodrat-Alla Samadi, who wants to become of a member of the Iranian parliament, but is blocked by his reckless reputation. Things change when he's connected with a notorious incident.The film is in Farsi with English subtitles and is 90 minutes long.Thursday, December 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Landmark River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.$15Attend this annual fashion showcase put on by the Houston Community College's fashion design and fashion merchandising students. The students have transformed everyday items and materials into fashionable creations.Friday, December 7, 7:30-9 p.m.HCC Learning Hub, 1300 Holman St., Floor 1$10This double concert features Champagne Drip and um.. at Houston Underground.Champagne Drip is the music project of Los Angeles-based producer Sam Pool, whose music is in the DripHop genre. Recent releases are two EPs from 2016, "Poseidon" and "Of Course I Still Love You."um.. is a duo that puts out electronic music.Friday, December 7, 10 p.m.-Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.$15 (General Admission)This craft fair brings together both craft beers and craft goods from local brewers and artisans. Breweries will bring their best brews and local artists will be on site so you can get some shopping done for Christmas. There will also be live music, food and more available.Saturday, December 8, 2-6 p.m.3416 Roseland St.Free