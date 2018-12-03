ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

Photo: Drew Beamer/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a foreign film showing to a craft market, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

SLY (Maarmouz)





Catch the film SLY (Maarmouz), presented by Daricheh Cinema, an Iranian comedy film from 2018 directed by Kamal Tabrizi. The movie tells the tale of Ghodrat-Alla Samadi, who wants to become of a member of the Iranian parliament, but is blocked by his reckless reputation. Things change when he's connected with a notorious incident.

The film is in Farsi with English subtitles and is 90 minutes long.

When: Thursday, December 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Landmark River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Metamorphic Threads - Transforming Timeless Designs





Attend this annual fashion showcase put on by the Houston Community College's fashion design and fashion merchandising students. The students have transformed everyday items and materials into fashionable creations.
When: Friday, December 7, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: HCC Learning Hub, 1300 Holman St., Floor 1
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Champagne Drip & Um.. at Houston Underground





This double concert features Champagne Drip and um.. at Houston Underground.

Champagne Drip is the music project of Los Angeles-based producer Sam Pool, whose music is in the DripHop genre. Recent releases are two EPs from 2016, "Poseidon" and "Of Course I Still Love You."

um.. is a duo that puts out electronic music.

When: Friday, December 7, 10 p.m.-Saturday, December 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Griff's Craft Beer and Christmas Crafts Festival





This craft fair brings together both craft beers and craft goods from local brewers and artisans. Breweries will bring their best brews and local artists will be on site so you can get some shopping done for Christmas. There will also be live music, food and more available.

When: Saturday, December 8, 2-6 p.m.
Where: 3416 Roseland St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Star-studded performance raises money for Woolsey Fire victims
New 'Captain Marvel' poster released; new trailer coming Monday
Radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' amid #MeToo
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Details on Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush'
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Houston: A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
President Bush planned funeral details for over a decade
Schwarzenegger shares story of sledding with Bush 41
Show More
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral
Points of Light Foundation founded by President George H.W. Bush
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
Kids accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Defense dominates as Texans win 9th straight game
More News