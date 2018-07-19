ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people have been indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion. (KTRK)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
A Florida grand jury has indicted four men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting death of emerging rap star XXXTentacion.

A Broward County panel formally charged Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Robert Allen, 22, on Wednesday, court records showed.

According to a warrant filed in Boatwright's case, the car driven by XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was blocked by a dark-colored SUV as it was exiting the Riva Motor Sports motorcycle shop. Two masked men got out of the SUV with a gun intending to rob XXXTentacion, who had a Louis Vitton bag containing $50,000 in cash, police said.

A struggle ensued and the 20-year-old rapper was shot multiple times by one gunman or more, who took the bag and fled. The indictment names Boatwright as the person who fatally shot XXXTentacion.

Williams was arrested two days after the shooting, and Boatwright was arrested earlier this month on an unrelated drug charge. Authorities continue to search for Allen and Newsome.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
EMBED More News Videos

Dedrick Devonshay Williams arrested in shooting death of XXXTentacion



At least one of the suspects, Williams, was seen in the store on surveillance cameras while XXXTentacion was shopping. A store clerk said Williams purchased a black neoprene mask and that he recognized Williams as a repeat customer, according to the warrant.

Williams later told police he was with others at the motorcycle shop but did not know in advance they intended to rob the rapper. Authorities say Williams drove the SUV.

"Williams stated that he wanted to tell the truth ... Williams stated he was fearful of being labeled a snitch when he went to prison," the warrant says.

RELATED: 2nd suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
EMBED More News Videos

A second man was arrested in connection with the murder of rapper XXX Tentacion.



Later, police said Williams' girlfriend told them he had told her he was involved but that it was Boatwright and Newsome who carried out the actual robbery and slaying. Police also found cellphone data on Boatwright's phone indicating it was near the motorcycle shop at the time of the killing.

Other evidence includes cellphone video and photos with three of the suspects holding large amounts of $100 bills, police said.

XXXTentacion was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathshomicide investigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
SPONSORED: The Bachelor casting call in Houston!
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez offer free concert tickets for Dreamers
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston doctor shot to death by gunman on bike identified
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
Driver hits woman with baby in stroller before hitting house
Teacher discounts on back to school supplies are here
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Man says he shot Katy mom because she swerved into his lane
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Show More
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th largest in game's history
17 dead after duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Off-duty deputy saves choking girl at movies
More News