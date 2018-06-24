ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 great community events in Houston this week

Photo: Let's Do This Houston/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a Carnival-themed bike tour to the annual Pride Parade, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Community mixer at the Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center





Tonight: Meet good people and make serendipitous connections through a community mixer at the Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center. Over casual bites, community leaders and members will engage in casual conversations, exchanging ideas around community development strategies and tactics.

When: Thursday, June 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center, 6500 Rookin St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Space City Food Truck Festival at the Houston Food Park




Chow down on local grub at the Space City Food Truck Festival. Now in its third year, the foodie festival is expected to be larger than ever -- featuring some of the city's favorite food trucks, a stroll with Greeks and Grub and an art show.

When: Saturday, June 23, 3-9:30 p.m.
Where: Houston Food Park, 1311 Leeland St.
Admission: $12.12; discounts available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Night Light Vibe: Carnival-themed bike tour





Throw on your Carnival gear, hop on your bike and join LetsDoThisHouston for a festive tour of the Third Ward. Revelers of all ages will explore the streets as the hottest soca jams, old and new, from all over the Caribbean are pumped on the stereo.

When: Saturday, June 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin St.
Admission: $10 for bring-your-own-bike tickets

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pride Downtown Parade





Head down to the city center this Saturday night to take part in the annual Pride Downtown Parade. More than 700,000 people from all over the world are expected to help celebrate the local LGBTQ community and remember how much the community is still has to fight for. In addition to the parade, expect a slew of interactive activities all around the heart of the city.

When: Saturday, June 23, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: Downtown Houston
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News