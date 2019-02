4 dramas to catch in Houston theaters right now

The Favourite

Want for a stirring story? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Houston.Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 7; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Sunday, Feb. 3; and Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."Catch it on the big screen at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Friday, Feb. 1; Greenspoint Premiere Renaissance 15 (12300 N Freeway, #400) through Thursday, Feb. 7; and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Friday, Feb. 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."Get a piece of the action at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Feb. 1; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Friday, Feb. 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."It's playing at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Feb. 1; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 7; and AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Monday, Feb. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets