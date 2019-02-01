4 dramas to catch in Houston theaters right now

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 7; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Sunday, Feb. 3; and Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Friday, Feb. 1; Greenspoint Premiere Renaissance 15 (12300 N Freeway, #400) through Thursday, Feb. 7; and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Friday, Feb. 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Feb. 1; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Freeway) through Friday, Feb. 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
It's playing at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Feb. 1; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 7; and AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Monday, Feb. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.