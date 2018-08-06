4 can't-miss live music events in Houston this weekend

To help you pick your poison, our good friends at Groupon and Eventbrite clued us into some of the hottest shows on the docket -- from a folk pop duo that's quickly rising the ranks to a glam metal band that rocked '90s music charts hard.
Us The Duo at House of Blues
Kick the weekend off with Us The Duo at House of Blues.
The pop folk duo's backstory reads like a modern-day fairytale: They met the set of a music video in Los Angeles and tied the knot one year later. The couple then uploaded six-second covers on their Vine account, where they amassed nearly 5 million followers, until they earned a record deal.
Since then, the couple has released two full-length albums, toured the country with Oprah Winfrey, and appeared on the national television shows "America's Got Talent" and "Good Morning America."
For a limited time, Groupon is offering standing room tickets for 21 percent off the general admission price.
When: Friday, August 10, 7 p.m.
When: Friday, August 10, 7 p.m.
Matoma at Stereo Live
Another solid option for Friday night: Dance the night away with Matoma at Stereo Live.
The Norwegian DJ ditched classical piano before finding his footing in the tropical house scene. He's remixed some of the world's most famous voices, including The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem andEnrique Iglesias, and collaborated with many of Europe's favorite acts.
When: Friday, August 10, 10 p.m. - Saturday, August 11, 2 a.m.
When: Friday, August 10, 10 p.m. - Saturday, August 11, 2 a.m.
Party Favor at Cle
Cle's poolside Summer Series continues this Sunday with Party Favor.
Hailing from Utah, the former wannabe actor quit his job making sizzle reels at NBC to peruse another passion: DJing. Over the past few years, he's dropped crowd-pleasing hits like "Bust Em" and "Shut It Down," and his debut EP "Party & Destroy," which features collaborations with industry heavy hitters like Sean Kingston, Rich The Kid, Gucci Mane, Dillon Francis and Gents & Jawns.
When: Sunday, August 12, 2-8 p.m.
When: Sunday, August 12, 2-8 p.m.
Warrant at Proof Rooftop Lounge
Last but not least, wrap your weekend on a high note with Warrant.
The glam rock band spent the late '80s, '90s and early 2000s thrilling crowds around the world. Its 1989 single "Heaven" reached the number one spot in Rolling Stone and the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100. And throughout its 30 year career, the band released multiple successful albums -- including its debut album "Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich," which was certified two times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and its certified gold album "Dog Eat Dog."
To relive glam rock's heyday with Warrant, grab your tickets below from Eventbrite.
When: Sunday, August 12 - Monday, August 13, 1 a.m.
When: Sunday, August 12 - Monday, August 13, 1 a.m.
