4 can't-miss food and drink events in Houston this week

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a wine lesson with samples to a brunch fest, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Wine importer and expert Craig Baker will walk attendees through wines from France's Southern Rhone Valley, covering terroirs, microclimates, soils and the variety of wines and wine styles.You'll be able to sample a curated selection of wines from the region and will also receive a commemorative wine glass.Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.Goody Goody Liquor, 6401 Woodway Drive, Suite 149.$10Sample all the tacos you can stomach at this outdoor festival taking place in the newly renovated Guadalupe Plaza Park in Houston's East End.Tacos and other Tex-Mex favorites will be provided by Houston's best restaurants, chefs, vendors and more. Food and drinks are an additional fee.Attendees will also enjoy art demonstrations, DJs, live music performances, street artists and other entertainers.Saturday, Sept. 29, noon-10 p.m.Guadalupe Plaza Park, 2311 Runnels St.$10This upscale soiree, held in the ballroom at India House, celebrates the most renowned and highly revered whiskeys and wines. Your ticket price includes whiskey, wine and food. You'll also enjoy lounging, live music and socializing with other attendees.The event is to raise both awareness and funds to stop human trafficking in Texas.Friday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Ave.$40Now in its third year, this annual event that is hosted by the Houston Press and presented by Whole Foods Market offers sample brunch bites and cocktails from over 25 of Houston's top restaurants.Admission also includes live entertainment and four drink tickets.Saturday, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m.Bayou City Event Center Pavillion, 9401 Knight Road$25