4 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Houston this week

Photo: Vishnu R Nair/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

---

Creole Italian Lecture





This event presents Justin Nystrom, author of the book "Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture," as he discusses the contents of his book, both exploring it in-depth and supplementing it with additional points.

When: Wednesday, November 7, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.
Admission: $10 (ICCC Member); $15 (Non-member)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall Cocktail Showdown





The top bartenders in Houston will go head to head as they create custom cocktails in their bid to claim the title for the Best Fall Cocktail Creation. Both participants and local notables will vote after you have a chance to sample each drink. You can also join in on a raffle, listen to live music from the DJ and enjoy light snacks that complement the cocktails on offer.
When: Thursday, November 8, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vini Vici





Vini Vici are an Israeli DJ duo made up of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh. They're in the psytrance genre and have been active since 2013. They have one album, "Future Classics" (2015), plus numerous singles.

Hurry, tickets are selling out fast.

When: Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $25 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Infected Mushroom Live





Infected Mushroom is another Israeli musical duo comprise of Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani. They produce and perform psytrance, electronica and psychedelic music. Formed in 1996, they have ten studio albums, including their latest, "Return to the Sauce" (2017).

When: Saturday, November 10, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
