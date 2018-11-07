4 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Houston this week

Creole Italian Lecture

Fall Cocktail Showdown

Vini Vici

Infected Mushroom Live

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.---This event presents Justin Nystrom, author of the book "Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture," as he discusses the contents of his book, both exploring it in-depth and supplementing it with additional points.Wednesday, November 7, 7-9 p.m.Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.$10 (ICCC Member); $15 (Non-member)The top bartenders in Houston will go head to head as they create custom cocktails in their bid to claim the title for the Best Fall Cocktail Creation. Both participants and local notables will vote after you have a chance to sample each drink. You can also join in on a raffle, listen to live music from the DJ and enjoy light snacks that complement the cocktails on offer.Thursday, November 8, 6-8 p.m.Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway.$15Vini Vici are an Israeli DJ duo made up of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh. They're in the psytrance genre and have been active since 2013. They have one album, "Future Classics" (2015), plus numerous singles.Hurry, tickets are selling out fast.Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 10, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20 (General Admission); $25 (VIP)Infected Mushroom is another Israeli musical duo comprise of Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani. They produce and perform psytrance, electronica and psychedelic music. Formed in 1996, they have ten studio albums, including their latest, "Return to the Sauce" (2017).Saturday, November 10, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$15 (General Admission)