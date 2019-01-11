4 action movies to catch in Houston theaters right now

Read on for the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Simmba
A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event which transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch.
