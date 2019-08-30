disney

30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September

Get out your Mickey Mouse ears: 30 Days of Disney is coming this September to Freeform! All month long, the network is celebrating all things Disney by airing classic Disney films and specials.

Freeform will also give viewers an insider's look at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with the two-hour special "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits" on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Here's the network's full schedule for September, which rolls right into Freeform's annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming beginning Oct. 1. All times are listed below for Eastern/Pacific and Central time zones.

Sunday, September 1
  • 7am/6c Disney's Descendants
  • 9:30am/8:30c Disney's Meet the Robinsons
  • 11:30am/10:30c The Pacifier
  • 1:35pm/12:35c Disney's Hercules
  • 3:40pm/2:40c Disney's Mulan
  • 5:45pm/4:45c Disney's The Princess and the Frog
  • 7:50pm/6:50c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
  • 9:50pm/8:50c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
  • 11:55pm/10:55c Disney's Meet the Robinsons

Villains Week
Monday, September 2
  • 11am/10c Disney's Hercules
  • 1pm/12c Disney's Mulan
  • 3pm/2c Disney's The Princess and the Frog
  • 5pm/4c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
  • 7pm/6c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
  • 9pm/8c Maleficent
  • 12am/11c Disney's Pocahontas

Tuesday, September 3
  • 5pm/4c Disney's Pocahontas
  • 7pm/6c Maleficent
  • 9pm/8c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Wednesday, September 4
  • 7pm/6c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)
  • 9pm/8c Disney's The Lion King (1994)

Thursday, September 5
  • 6:30pm/5:30c Disney's The Lion King (1994)
  • 8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles

Friday, September 6
  • 11am/10c The Pacifier
  • 6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
  • 9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
  • 12am/11c The Pacifier

Saturday, September 7
  • 7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (Series)
  • 8am/7c Disney's Descendants 2
  • Freeform Premiere 10:30am/9:30c Disney's Descendants 3
  • 1pm/12c Freaky Friday (2003)
  • 3:05pm/2:05c Disney's Tarzan
  • 5:10pm/4:10c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
  • 7:15pm/6:15c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
  • 9:45pm/8:45c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
  • 11:50pm/10:50c DisneyPixar's WALL-E

Sunday, September 8
  • 7am/6c Oz the Great and Powerful
  • 10am/9c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
  • 12pm/11c Freaky Friday (2003)
  • 2:05pm/1:05c Disney's Tarzan
  • 4:10pm/3:10c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
  • 6:40pm/5:40c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
  • 8:45pm/7:45c DisneyPixar's WALL-E
  • Freeform Premiere 10:55pm/9:55c Tomorrowland

Pirates Week
Monday, September 9
  • 5pm/4c Tomorrowland
  • 8pm/7c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Tuesday, September 10
  • 5pm/4c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • 8pm/7c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest


Wednesday, September 11
  • 4:30pm/3:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
  • 7:30pm/6:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Thursday, September 12
  • 4:30pm/3:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • 8pm/7c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Friday, September 13
  • 2:30pm/1:30c Oz the Great and Powerful
  • 5:30pm/4:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • 8:30pm/7:30c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)

Saturday, September 14
  • 7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (Series)
  • 8am/7c Oz the Great and Powerful
  • 11:05am/10:05c The Pacifier
  • 1:10pm/12:10c DisneyPixar's Cars
  • 3:50pm/2:50c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)
  • 6:20pm/5:20c Disney's Zootopia
  • 8:50pm/7:50c DisneyPixar's Ratatouille
  • Freeform Premiere 11:30pm/10:30c Pete's Dragon (2016)

Sunday, September 15
  • 7am/6c The Pacifier
  • 9:05am/8:05c DisneyPixar's Cars
  • 11:45am/10:45c Pete's Dragon (2016)
  • 2:15pm/1:15c DisneyPixar's Ratatouille
  • 4:55pm/3:55c Disney's Zootopia
  • 7:25pm/6:25c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
  • 9:25pm/8:25c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
  • 11:30pm/10:30c Disney's Pocahontas

Singalongs Week
Monday, September 16
  • 2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Pocahontas
  • 4:30pm/3:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
  • 6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
  • 8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Moana - Singalong Version

Tuesday, September 17
  • 4:30pm/3:30c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
  • 6:30pm/5:30c Disney's Moana
  • 9pm/8c Disney's Mulan - Singalong Version

Wednesday, September 18
  • 2:30pm/1:30c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
  • 4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Hercules
  • 6:30pm/5:30c Disney's Mulan - Singalong Version
  • 8:30pm/7:30c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)

Thursday, September 19
  • Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Newsies: The Broadway Musical
  • 2pm/1c Disney's Hercules
  • 4pm/3c High School Musical
  • 6:30pm/5:30c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)
  • 9pm/8c Disney's Tarzan - Singalong Version

Friday, September 20
  • 12pm/11c High School Musical
  • Freeform Premiere 2:30pm/1:30c High School Musical 2
  • 5pm/4c Freaky Friday (2003)
  • 7pm/6c Disney's Tarzan
  • 9pm/8c Disney's The Princess and the Frog - Singalong Version
  • 12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Saturday, September 21

  • 7am/6c Disney's Pocahontas
  • 9am/8c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
  • 11am/10c High School Musical 2
  • 1:35pm/12:35c Freaky Friday (2003)
  • 3:40pm/2:40c Disney's Hercules
  • 5:45pm/4:45c Disney's The Princess and the Frog
  • 7:50pm/6:50c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991) - Singalong Version
  • 9:55pm/8:55c Disney's The Lion King (1994)
  • 12am/11c Disney's Pocahontas

Sunday, September 22
  • 7am/6c McFarland, USA
  • 10am/9c Tomorrowland
  • 1pm/12c Disney's Hercules
  • 3:05pm/2:05c Disney's Meet the Robinsons
  • 5:10pm/4:10c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)
  • 7:15pm/6:15c Disney's The Lion King (1994)
  • 9:20pm/8:20c Maleficent
  • 11:25pm/10:25c Disney's Descendants

Sheroes Week
Monday, September 23
  • 11am/10c Disney's Meet the Robinsons
  • 6:30pm/5:30c Maleficent
  • 8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Zootopia
  • 12am/11c Freaky Friday (2003)

Tuesday, September 24
  • 11am/10c Freaky Friday (2003)
  • 3:30pm/2:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • 6:30pm/5:30c Disney's Zootopia
  • 9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2

Wednesday, September 25
  • 12:30pm/11:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • 3:30pm/2:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
  • 6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
  • 8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo

Thursday, September 26
  • 12pm/11c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
  • 3pm/2c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • 6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
  • 9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory

Friday, September 27
  • 12pm/11c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • 3:30pm/2:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • 6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
  • 8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Moana

Saturday, September 28
  • 7am/6c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • 10:10am/9:10c Disney's Lilo & Stitch
  • 12:10pm/11:10c Pete's Dragon (2016)
  • 2:50pm/1:50c Disney's Moana
  • 5:20pm/4:20c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles.
  • Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Iron Man
  • 11pm/10c Tomorrowland

Sunday, September 29
  • 7am/6c Pete's Dragon (2016)
  • 9:30am/8:30c Disney's Lilo & Stitch
  • 11:35am/10:35c Disney's Descendants 3
  • 2:15pm/1:15c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
  • 4:55pm/3:55c Iron Man
  • Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits
  • 10pm/9c Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits
  • 12am/11c Disney's Tarzan

Monday, September 30
  • 7pm/6c Disney's Tarzan
  • 9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.


This programming schedule is subject to change. Please check Freeform.com or your local listings for the most current information.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
