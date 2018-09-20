ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your weekend in Houston

Photo: Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a tour of modern homes to an EDM concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Mentoring the 100 Way: Building to Architecture III





The third mentoring session in the series hosted by 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston, this installment will allow mentees to tour the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture, as well as the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture at the University of Houston.

Those interested will meet at 1700 Gregg St. to get on a bus, which will also serve as a drop-off point. Parents are encouraged to come, but should seek alternative means of transportation as space is limited on the bus.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

2018 Modern Home Tour





This all-day self-guided tour, which you can do at your own pace, allows you entry into private homes in the Houston area that are architecturally significant or interesting within the realm of modern architecture and design. You'll get a chance in some homes to learn more from architects, designers and volunteers. The event comes courtesy of the The Modern Architecture + Design Society.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Houston
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Electric Foam featuring Paris Blohm





This music event features Paris Blohm, an electro and progressive house artist based out of Los Angeles. He has a number of hit singles, including his debut "Free Fall,"as well as "Colors" and"Left Behinds." The show is for those 18 and over.

Don't wait much longer: remaining tickets are limited and going fast.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Maroon 5 reportedly tapped to perform Super Bowl halftime
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Trae Tha Truth pays it forward for the city he loves: Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sushi and water fight spark chase and standoff in W. Houston
At least 3 killed in Maryland shooting, officials say
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Suspect stabs couple over towed rental car in NE Houston
MISSING: 14-year-old girl disappears after leaving party
Man dead after killing his parents at retirement community
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Show More
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
3 arrested for funeral fund scam that included photos of boy
Ivanka Trump and Sen. Cruz to tour NASA today
Business giving lobsters pot to make cooking them more humane
DA investigating 6 new alleged victims of surgeon, girlfriend
More News