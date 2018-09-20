3 ways to make the most of your weekend in Houston

Mentoring the 100 Way: Building to Architecture III

From a tour of modern homes to an EDM concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---The third mentoring session in the series hosted by 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston, this installment will allow mentees to tour the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture, as well as the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture at the University of Houston.Those interested will meet at 1700 Gregg St. to get on a bus, which will also serve as a drop-off point. Parents are encouraged to come, but should seek alternative means of transportation as space is limited on the bus.Saturday, Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.FreeThis all-day self-guided tour, which you can do at your own pace, allows you entry into private homes in the Houston area that are architecturally significant or interesting within the realm of modern architecture and design. You'll get a chance in some homes to learn more from architects, designers and volunteers. The event comes courtesy of the The Modern Architecture + Design Society.Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Houston$40This music event features Paris Blohm, an electro and progressive house artist based out of Los Angeles. He has a number of hit singles, including his debut "Free Fall,"as well as "Colors" and"Left Behinds." The show is for those 18 and over.Don't wait much longer: remaining tickets are limited and going fast.Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10.