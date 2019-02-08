3 totally free events to get excited about in Houston this week

Melanin & Mental Health Happy Hour

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?From a mental health happy hour to a food truck festival, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.This happy hour mixer aims to connect mental health professionals who promote therapy and good mental health practices in minority communities. The mingling is free but the meals are not.Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.Doberman's Bar & Grill, 519 Shepherd DriveFreeDo you know any teens boys who could use a mentor? Bring them to the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston's educational event focusing on the African diaspora and Haiti. The kids can also get free homework tutoring from university students following the event.Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.-noonMickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.FreeBring the kids and your four-legged furry friends on Saturday to Kingwood's Town Center Park, where many food trucks will be participating in this annual festival, now in its third year. There will also be live music and vendors on site.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.Free