ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 totally free events to get excited about in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a mental health happy hour to a food truck festival, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Melanin & Mental Health Happy Hour





This happy hour mixer aims to connect mental health professionals who promote therapy and good mental health practices in minority communities. The mingling is free but the meals are not.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Doberman's Bar & Grill, 519 Shepherd Drive
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Mentoring The 100 Way: 100 Links to Africa - Haiti Edition





Do you know any teens boys who could use a mentor? Bring them to the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston's educational event focusing on the African diaspora and Haiti. The kids can also get free homework tutoring from university students following the event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Spring Food Truck Festival





Bring the kids and your four-legged furry friends on Saturday to Kingwood's Town Center Park, where many food trucks will be participating in this annual festival, now in its third year. There will also be live music and vendors on site.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: 'You're lying about me'
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prisoner transport company shuts down after inmate escape
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Medspa assistant arrested for illegal injections out of jail
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
Police respond to reports of a fight at North Forest HS
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Show More
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Juvenile burglary suspects detained in attempted home burglary
Delta, Coke apologize for plane crush 'introduction' napkins
Cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on FL beach
More News