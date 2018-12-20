3 totally free events to get excited about in Houston this week

From a groovy 60s party to a music-infused networking event, here are three fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.
Shakin' All Over! Sixties Dance Party
Friday night, get your groove on at the Continental Club. This Christmas-themed dance party will have you shaking your stuff to the sounds of the 60s. Dress accordingly. This event is 18-plus.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Continental Club, 3700 Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Private Label Presents: Oxigenate and Sami Thompson
On Sunday, get pumped up with house music by Oxigenate and Sami Thompson. This event is 18-plus, so be sure to bring a valid ID.
When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
#THEALTERNATIVE
Also this Sunday, enjoy a variety of musical styles, including trip hop, acid jazz, Afro beats and more. Network with other creative professionals. The special guest this month will be Alexis Robbie, TV executive producer and writer for Esquire.
When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.- Monday, Dec. 24 12 a.m.
Where: DuVin Pintor Gallery, 1401 Caroline St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets