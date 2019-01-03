3 totally free events to check out in Houston this week

Resource Fair/Mental Health & Wellness Workshop/Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship!

Mentoring The 100 Way: Mentee Orientation Spring 2019

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market #HHVFM

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?From a wellness workshop to a vintage flea market, here are fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.---Learn how to stay fit mentally and physically this winter by attending informative and inclusive workshops. The group also sponsors a yearly Diversity, Inclusion & Equality for All scholarship fund for high school students.Saturday, Jan. 5, 9-11 a.m.505 N Sam Houston Parkway EastFreeKick off 2019 by joining 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston for their spring orientation. Learn about the organization and how parents, mentees (grades 6-12) and mentors can benefit from their programs. Register now!Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.-noonMickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.FreeMaybe Santa didn't get it quite right this year and you are still looking for something truly unique? Head over to the hip hop vintage flea market, where vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry and more. There will also be workshops, family activities and food.Sunday, Jan. 6, noon-5 p.m.Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market, 2011 Leeland St.Free