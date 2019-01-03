ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 totally free events to check out in Houston this week

Photo: Carlos Delgado/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a wellness workshop to a vintage flea market, here are fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Resource Fair/Mental Health & Wellness Workshop/Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship!





Learn how to stay fit mentally and physically this winter by attending informative and inclusive workshops. The group also sponsors a yearly Diversity, Inclusion & Equality for All scholarship fund for high school students.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 9-11 a.m.
Where: 505 N Sam Houston Parkway East
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Mentoring The 100 Way: Mentee Orientation Spring 2019





Kick off 2019 by joining 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston for their spring orientation. Learn about the organization and how parents, mentees (grades 6-12) and mentors can benefit from their programs. Register now!

When: Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market #HHVFM





Maybe Santa didn't get it quite right this year and you are still looking for something truly unique? Head over to the hip hop vintage flea market, where vendors will be selling clothing, jewelry and more. There will also be workshops, family activities and food.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market, 2011 Leeland St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best family and learning events in Houston this week
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Will the rumors be true? Rodeo to release concert lineup
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
Robbers order breakfast during fast food crime spree
Public funeral to be held for girl killed in random shooting
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend
Will the rumors be true? Rodeo to release concert lineup
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
The highest paid college football coaches in the country
Show More
Threat investigation at Harris County substation
18-year-old rescued after car hydroplanes off South Freeway
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
GRAB YOUR SKATES: Ice skating sessions $5 in New Caney
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
More News