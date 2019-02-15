3 top comedies worth checking out in Houston this week

Read on for the top-ranked comedy films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in December of 2018. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new," while Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service noted, "The delights of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' bring a newfound sense of joy and playfulness to the beloved character." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Fwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Tuesday, Feb. 19; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Pkwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; and AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
When Harry Met Sally...
During their travel from Chicago to New York, Harry and Sally debate whether or not sex ruins a friendship between a man and a woman. Eleven years later, and they're still no closer to finding the answer.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic has proven a solid viewing choice. "'When Harry Met Sally...' is a beautiful, brainy, touching and lilting romantic comedy that should touch the heartstrings of lovers and those yearning to be in love everywhere," noted Staff of the Hollywood Reporter, while the Chicago Tribune's Dave Kehr said, "Director Rob Reiner wants to maintain the sitcom sense of comfort and familiarity; he creates types that we somehow already know, slightly out-of-focus images in which we can see ourselves and our friends."
Catch it on the big screen at Studio Movie Grill Pearland (8440 S. Sam Houston East Pkwy.) and Studio Movie Grill City Centre (805 Town and Country Blvd.) on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 66 percent and an Audience Score of 54 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.
Catch it on the big screen at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Fwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Tuesday, Feb. 19; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Pkwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Fwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.