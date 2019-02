3 top comedies worth checking out in Houston this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

When Harry Met Sally...

Isn't It Romantic

Want to lighten the mood? Don't miss this week's lineup of comedies showing on the big screen in and around Houston.Read on for the top-ranked comedy films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in December of 2018. The Atlantic's David Sims said , "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new," while Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service noted , "The delights of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' bring a newfound sense of joy and playfulness to the beloved character." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Fwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Tuesday, Feb. 19; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Pkwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; and AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , this 1980s classic has proven a solid viewing choice. "'When Harry Met Sally...' is a beautiful, brainy, touching and lilting romantic comedy that should touch the heartstrings of lovers and those yearning to be in love everywhere," noted Staff of the Hollywood Reporter, while the Chicago Tribune's Dave Kehr said , "Director Rob Reiner wants to maintain the sitcom sense of comfort and familiarity; he creates types that we somehow already know, slightly out-of-focus images in which we can see ourselves and our friends."Catch it on the big screen at Studio Movie Grill Pearland (8440 S. Sam Houston East Pkwy.) and Studio Movie Grill City Centre (805 Town and Country Blvd.) on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 66 percent and an Audience Score of 54 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.Catch it on the big screen at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Fwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Tuesday, Feb. 19; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Pkwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; and Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD (12920 Northwest Fwy.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---