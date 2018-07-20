3 solid deals for active children in Houston

Up to 46 percent off at Pump It Up

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids? From the bounce house park to horseback riding classes, these Groupon deals will keep them happily entertained.---Let the kids burn off some extra energy at Pump It Up. The indoor playground full of inflatable attractions is currently slinging punch cards for 10 "Open Jumps" for nearly half off. Parents are welcome to jump, bounce and slide alongside their children, or relax in the lounge while the venue's Super Star teams supervises.23810 Highway 59 N, Kingwood; or 536 Sawdust Road, SpringHelp your children develop focus, confidence, self-discipline and self-defense skills through classes at Kids Love Martial Arts. The studio is currently offering 10- and 20-class passes for $20 and $35 -- a 90 percent discount off the regular prices. Each pass includes the initiation fee, one or two private lessons and the uniform.10120 Hammerly Blvd., Springwoods CenterBudding equestrians can boost or acquire new horseback riding skills with help from private lessons at Magic Moments Stables in Sherwood Estates. Students can learn the art of training and riding Arabian horses through one, two or three one-hour private lessons -- which, for a limited time, are being offered for up to 33 percent off.1726 Upland Drive, Sherwood Estates