ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 solid deals for active children in Houston

Photo: Daniel Cano/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids? From the bounce house park to horseback riding classes, these Groupon deals will keep them happily entertained.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Up to 46 percent off at Pump It Up





Let the kids burn off some extra energy at Pump It Up. The indoor playground full of inflatable attractions is currently slinging punch cards for 10 "Open Jumps" for nearly half off. Parents are welcome to jump, bounce and slide alongside their children, or relax in the lounge while the venue's Super Star teams supervises.

Where: 23810 Highway 59 N, Kingwood; or 536 Sawdust Road, Spring
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Up to 91 percent off classes at Kids Love Martial Arts





Help your children develop focus, confidence, self-discipline and self-defense skills through classes at Kids Love Martial Arts. The studio is currently offering 10- and 20-class passes for $20 and $35 -- a 90 percent discount off the regular prices. Each pass includes the initiation fee, one or two private lessons and the uniform.
Where: 10120 Hammerly Blvd., Springwoods Center
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Up to 33 percent off horseback riding Lessons at Magic Moments Stable





Budding equestrians can boost or acquire new horseback riding skills with help from private lessons at Magic Moments Stables in Sherwood Estates. Students can learn the art of training and riding Arabian horses through one, two or three one-hour private lessons -- which, for a limited time, are being offered for up to 33 percent off.

Where: 1726 Upland Drive, Sherwood Estates
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez offer free concert tickets for Dreamers
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
WOOF! Houston World Series of Dog Shows back in town this week
More News