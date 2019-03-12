Arts & Entertainment

3 seasonal and holiday events to check out in Houston this week

Photo: Patrick Fore/Unsplash

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a bash featuring a 40-foot leprechaun drop to a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Houston. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

---

2nd Annual Leprechaun Drop!





Celebrate the luck of the Irish at the 2nd annual Leprechaun Drop on Saturday. A leprechaun will be dropped 40 feet into a pot of Irish stout. On the menu, expect to find spicy crawfish all day. The band Pratty will go live on stage at 12:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Stick around for the Dynamo versus Vancouver game at 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Lucky's Pub, 801 Saint Emanuel St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

St. Patrick's Day at Henderson Heights Pub





Join your friends at a St. Patrick's Day bash at Henderson Heights Pub Sunday. Breakfast tacos will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with shot specials all day. Jam to live music from noon-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Stick around for plenty of swag giveaways.

When: Sunday, March 17, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Henderson Heights Pub, 908 Henderson St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


St. Patrick's Day at The Aloft





Looking for a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day activity? Check out a day of food, music, children's crafts and more at the Aloft Houston Downtown on Sunday. DJ Demo will spin live from 2-6 p.m. Hotel valet is $15.

When: Sunday, March 17, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Aloft Houston Downtown, 820 Fannin St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
