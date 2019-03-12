3 seasonal and holiday events to check out in Houston this week

2nd Annual Leprechaun Drop!

St. Patrick's Day at Henderson Heights Pub

St. Patrick's Day at The Aloft

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a bash featuring a 40-foot leprechaun drop to a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Houston. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Celebrate the luck of the Irish at the 2nd annual Leprechaun Drop on Saturday. A leprechaun will be dropped 40 feet into a pot of Irish stout. On the menu, expect to find spicy crawfish all day. The band Pratty will go live on stage at 12:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Stick around for the Dynamo versus Vancouver game at 2 p.m.Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.Lucky's Pub, 801 Saint Emanuel St.FreeJoin your friends at a St. Patrick's Day bash at Henderson Heights Pub Sunday. Breakfast tacos will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with shot specials all day. Jam to live music from noon-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Stick around for plenty of swag giveaways.Sunday, March 17, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.Henderson Heights Pub, 908 Henderson St.FreeLooking for a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day activity? Check out a day of food, music, children's crafts and more at the Aloft Houston Downtown on Sunday. DJ Demo will spin live from 2-6 p.m. Hotel valet is $15.Sunday, March 17, noon-6 p.m.Aloft Houston Downtown, 820 Fannin St.Free